Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,068 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $239.88. The stock had a trading volume of 120,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,409. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.