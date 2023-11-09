Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,951 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.