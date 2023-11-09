Glassman Wealth Services Sells 245 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.79. 2,042,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,938,075. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $308.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

