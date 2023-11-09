Glassman Wealth Services Sells 40 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.44. 279,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.41. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.