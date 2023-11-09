Glassman Wealth Services Sells 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $243.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,421. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.02 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $452.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

