Glassman Wealth Services Sells 77 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after acquiring an additional 520,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,030,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,845,000 after purchasing an additional 675,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.72. 1,468,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.