Glassman Wealth Services Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,711,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.