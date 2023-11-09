Glen Dawson Roane Sells 10,000 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

BDGI traded up C$0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,420. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$40.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDGI. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

