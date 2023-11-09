Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.91) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 589.50 ($7.28).

Glencore Trading Up 0.6 %

Glencore Company Profile

GLEN opened at GBX 429.30 ($5.30) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 445.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.93. The company has a market capitalization of £52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 410.95 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

