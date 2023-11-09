Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.57. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 707 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Blue Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.76 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

