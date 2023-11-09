Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 230.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,532 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 500,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,479. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.