Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHIC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

