Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,028. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.4 %

GL opened at $114.77 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.