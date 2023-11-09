Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Posts Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 EPS.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Globus Medical by 26,680.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 933,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,073,000 after buying an additional 498,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 283,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $12,923,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.