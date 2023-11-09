Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.89.

GMED traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 183,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,906. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 79.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

