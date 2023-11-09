GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $22,284.47 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) insider Michele Lau sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $22,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,021.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Michele Lau sold 484 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $35,607.88.

On Monday, August 14th, Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $87.23 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.