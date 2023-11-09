goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE:GSY traded up C$3.30 on Thursday, hitting C$128.65. 34,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.73. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.9791667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.50.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

