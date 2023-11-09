Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Cut by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 91,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,729. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.