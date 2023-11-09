Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

