GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.33. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 1,243,172 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Citigroup increased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Trading Down 23.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.17.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.