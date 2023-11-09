Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.38. Grab shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 3,964,761 shares trading hands.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 10,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

