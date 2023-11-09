Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
