Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Director Ronald William Royal Sells 5,500 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Director Ronald William Royal sold 5,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$35,530.00.

Shares of TSE GTE opened at C$8.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.33. The company has a market cap of C$279.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$17.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

