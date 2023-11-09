Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,859 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $217,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

GRBK opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

