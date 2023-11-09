GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CVE GPV opened at C$4.40 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$2.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.20.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.01. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of C$23.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.40 million.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

