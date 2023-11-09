Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Insider David Love Acquires 52,493 Shares

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) insider David Love acquired 52,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,873.95 ($9,719.73).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

Shares of GR1T traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.95 ($0.17). 192,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,631. The stock has a market cap of £66.92 million, a PE ratio of -377.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.49. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 12.45 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 36 ($0.44).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

