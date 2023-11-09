Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,257. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,482,000 after buying an additional 814,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after buying an additional 889,795 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

