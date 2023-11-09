GSE Systems (GVP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. On average, analysts expect GSE Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of GVP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on GVP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSE Systems by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSE Systems

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.