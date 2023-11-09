Guidewire Software, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guidewire Software in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.