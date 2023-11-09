Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 11,866 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Guild Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Guild

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $649.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Guild by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

