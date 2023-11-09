Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 61,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 123,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 291.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,871 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.34. 32,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,732. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $363.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

