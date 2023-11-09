Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 106,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

