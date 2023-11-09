Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 596,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,450,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

