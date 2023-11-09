Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $264,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.51. 82,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,634. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.58.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.