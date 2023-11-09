Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $342,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $586.60. The company had a trading volume of 200,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.14 and its 200-day moving average is $488.47. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $317.87 and a one year high of $595.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

