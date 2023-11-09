Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 72,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

