Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. 513,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,687. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

