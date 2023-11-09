Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $138,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 846,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,142. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

