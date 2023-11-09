Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,404 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 15,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125,984 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 85,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 52,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 62,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.44. 312,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.