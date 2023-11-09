Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,812 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.68. 147,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

