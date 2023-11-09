Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 300 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $969.77. 8,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,224. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $980.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $926.86 and its 200-day moving average is $931.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,809 shares of company stock worth $7,445,764 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

