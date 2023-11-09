Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $564.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,834. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The company has a market cap of $249.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.34 and its 200 day moving average is $538.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

