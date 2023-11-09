Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $373.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,512,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.88. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

