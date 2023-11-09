Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,258. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.