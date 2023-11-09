Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ameren by 138.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.63. 94,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

