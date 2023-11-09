Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

