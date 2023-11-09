Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ROP traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $509.19. 11,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $513.22. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

