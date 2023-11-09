Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,182 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $1,241,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

HAL stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

