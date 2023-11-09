Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $15.25. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 7,445 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHRS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HHRS

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Hammerhead Energy

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter worth $371,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.