Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.71. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,392,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,013,000 after acquiring an additional 684,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

